Appropriation of land near Kyiv worth UAH 1.8 billion. Former State Geocadastre official extradited from Germany

One of the members of an organized group that seized land near Kyiv with an area of over 1 200 hectares worth over UAH 1.8 billion was extradited to Ukraine.

This was reported by the press service of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NABU).

This is about the former head of the State Geocadastre Department in the Kyiv region. Since March 5, 2024, the suspect has been on the international wanted list. NABU does not name her, but according to Babel sources, it is Lyudmila Prykhodko.

In March 2025, she was detained in Germany and later Ukraineʼs extradition request was granted. The suspect was handed over to NABU officers at the Kraków-Korchów international road checkpoint.

She was taken to court, where a preventive measure was already chosen — detention with the alternative of posting a 10 million UAH bail.

What is the matter?

In August 2023, law enforcement officers exposed an organized group that seized state lands worth almost UAH 2 billion. The group included five people, including:

former deputy head of the State Enterprise "Main Research and Design Institute of Land Management" — organizer of the scheme;

two former officials of the State Geocadastre Directorate in the Kyiv region — perpetrators of the crime;

two individuals associated with the former leadership of the State Geocadastre are accomplices in the crime.

According to the investigation, in 2018-2019, the organizer developed a scheme to seize agricultural lands that were in permanent use by state-owned enterprises in the Kyiv region. To do this, he involved other accomplices who were looking for ATO participants with the right to receive a land plot free of charge.

Law enforcement officers have identified two episodes of criminal activity — the seizure of almost 920 hectares of state land in Fastiv and about 284 hectares of the Pushcha-Vodytsia State Enterprise near the city of Kyiv.

