A fire broke out at the Bila Tserkva CHP plant, killing two people.

A fire broke out at the Bila Tserkva CHP. The bodies of two victims were found during the extinguishing of the flames. The circumstances are currently being investigated.

This was reported to Babel by Victoria Ruban, spokeswoman for the State Emergency Service of the Kyiv region.

The Bila Tserkva urban territorial community reported that a report of a fire was received on May 21 at 12:46. According to the spokeswoman for the Kyiv Regional State Emergency Service, the fire initially broke out in an inoperative cooling tower of the Bila Tserkva thermal power plant.

Білоцерківська територіальна громада.

The fire has now been contained to 960 m2. 7 units of equipment and 32 rescuers were involved in the liquidation.

