The Air Force reported how many drones were shot down overnight and how many were lost in location

On the night of May 21, the Air Defense Forces neutralized 63 Russian drones in the skies over Ukraine. Of these, 22 were shot down and another 41 were suppressed with electronic warfare (EW) means.

This was reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

In total, Russia launched 76 UAVs — Shahed-type strike drones and simulators of various types from the directions of Kursk, Oryol, and Bryansk (Russia).

Telegram / Повітряні Сили ЗС України

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine. Air defense operated in the east, north, and center of the country.

The Kharkiv and Sumy regions were affected by the Russian attack.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.