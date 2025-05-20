Poland to trial man who offered Russian special services help in assassination attempt on Zelensky

The Polish prosecutorʼs office has charged Pole Pavel K. — he is believed to be involved in organizing an assassination attempt on Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

This is stated in a statement from the Polish prosecutorʼs office.

The man is accused of "willingness to act in the interests of foreign intelligence against the Republic of Poland".

According to the investigation, the Polish citizen, on his own initiative, established contact with representatives of the command of the Russian Armed Forces and informed them of his willingness to work for the benefit of the GRU.

He planned to collect and pass on to Russia information about the security of the Rzeszów-Jasionka airport. This was supposed to help Russian intelligence services plan an assassination attempt on Zelensky during his visit to Poland.

The man was detained in April 2024 and was soon taken into custody.

