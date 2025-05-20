CBS News CEO Wendy McMahon resigns as channel seeks to settle Trump lawsuit

CBS News President and CEO Wendy McMahon has told employees she is leaving her position. In a memo, she said she has differences with the company over its future direction.

Reuters writes about this.

"The last few months have been challenging. It has become clear that the company and I do not have a shared vision for the way forward. It is time to move on — for both me and the organization," she wrote.

McMahon has served as president and CEO of CBS News and Stations and CBS Media Ventures since 2023.

Her dismissal came amid a months-long legal battle with the US President Donald Trump. In October 2024, Trump filed a $10 billion lawsuit, accusing CBS of manipulating a “60 Minutes” interview with his opponent Kamala Harris to, in Trump’s words, “tip the scales in favor of the Democratic Party” ahead of the November election. In February, he increased the amount of the lawsuit to $20 billion.

The lawsuit alleges that CBS aired two versions of an interview with Harris in which she allegedly answers the same question about the war between Israel and Hamas in different ways. CBS called the lawsuit "completely baseless" and filed a motion to dismiss.

Bill Owens, the longtime executive producer of “60 Minutes”, informed last month that he was resigning over concerns about editorial independence. Shortly after Owens’ resignation, “60 Minutes” correspondent Scott Pelley said on air that “ Paramount has started to control our content in a new way,” and Owens felt he had “lost the independence that honest journalism requires.”

During the election campaign last year, Trump threatened to revoke CBSʼs broadcasting license if elected.

