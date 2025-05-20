The head of military medical commission of one of the units of the State Border Service is suspected of bribery — he was caught red-handed

The head of the military medical commission (MMC) of one of the units of the State Border Service of Ukraine is suspected of bribery — law enforcement officers caught him red-handed.

This is reported by the State Bureau of Investigation (SBI).

According to the investigation, the head of the military medical commission of one of the medical institutions of the State Border Service of Ukraine offered border guards who were undergoing military medical examinations certificates of limited fitness, sick leave, or referrals for treatment in exchange for bribes — even if there were no such indications.

The price ranged from several thousand hryvnias to several thousand dollars — it all depended on the state of health and the complexity of the required decision. During the searches, law enforcement officers seized documentation confirming the commissionʼs illegal decisions. The defendant faces up to 10 years in prison.

In March, the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine supported in the first reading draft law No. 12442. It introduces criminal liability for heads of territorial recruitment centers and military medical commissions for violating laws on defense, mobilization training, and mobilization.

