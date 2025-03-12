The Verkhovna Rada supported criminal liability for the heads of the territorial recruit centers and military medical commissions

The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine supported in the first reading draft law No. 12442. It introduces criminal liability for heads of territorial recruit centers (TRCs) and military medical commissions (MMCs) for violating laws on defense, mobilization training, and mobilization.

This was reported by MP Yaroslav Zheleznyak.

273 MPs voted pro. The draft law proposes to supplement the Criminal Code of Ukraine with new articles to introduce penalties for violations for the heads and members of MMC, as well as the heads of TRCs.

Thus, it is proposed that heads and members of MMC for violating the military medical examination be punished during martial law with imprisonment for 3-8 years with deprivation of the right to hold certain positions for 1-3 years.

The TRC officials will face the same terms for violating the procedure for conscription of citizens for military service: imprisonment for a term of 3 to 8 years and deprivation of the right to hold certain positions or engage in certain activities for a term of 1 to 3 years.

The bill will create a legal mechanism for the prompt investigation of violations of TRC and MMC. Lawmakers believe that this will ensure that officials comply with the legislation on mobilization and the rights and freedoms of citizens.

