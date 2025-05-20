The United Kingdom has imposed new sanctions against Russia. The restrictions include 100 objects from the Russian military, energy and financial sectors, as well as those involved in the Kremlinʼs information war against Ukraine.

This is stated on the British government website.

The British sanctions lists have included supply chains for Russian weapons systems, including Iskander missiles, and 18 more vessels from the Russian shadow fleet.

This time, British sanctions targeted British citizen John Michael Ormerod, who purchased ships for Russiaʼs shadow fleet, and two Russian captains of shadow fleet tankers.

The restrictions also include 46 financial institutions that help Russia circumvent sanctions. The British also added the St. Petersburg Currency Exchange and the Russian Deposit Insurance Agency, which serves Russian banks, to the sanctions list.

Sanctions were also imposed against 14 people working for the Social Design Agency, a Kremlin-funded organization that disseminates manipulative or false information to influence other countries, including undermining democracy, the rule of law, and the independence of Ukraine and other states.

Previously, the United Kingdom had already punished the leaders of this organization, and now it is imposing sanctions against employees at all other levels — in order to completely stop its activities.

The UK has imposed new sanctions on the back of the European Unionʼs 17th round of sanctions against Russia. The UK is also working with partners to tighten price caps on Russian oil to further reduce the profits that fund the war.

Ukraineʼs partners are imposing new sanctions against the backdrop of Russiaʼs actual refusal to accept a 30-day ceasefire. And at the talks in Turkey, the Russian delegation was represented by low-ranking officials — the first direct talks between Ukraine and Russia since 2022 took place in Istanbul on May 16. No special results were achieved. The EU agreed on the 17th package of sanctions earlier, and now the bloc is preparing new sanctions.

