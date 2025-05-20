The EU approved the 17th package of sanctions against Russia — it concerns its shadow fleet

The European Union has approved its 17th package of sanctions against Russia, targeting nearly 200 ships in its shadow navy. The new restrictions also aim to counter Russiaʼs hybrid threats and protect human rights.

This was reported by the EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs Kaja Kallas.

The full list of new sanctions has not yet been published, but EU diplomatic sources told Reuters earlier that the package includes tighter export controls on goods that could be diverted to the Russian military, as well as advanced technologies.

In addition, sanctions will be imposed on more than 50 individuals and entities, including five in China. The new measures will also apply to 31 companies that help the Russian military or participate in evading sanctions, 13 of them outside Russia.

The previous, 16th package of sanctions was adopted by the EU on February 24, 2025. The restrictions applied to the Russian shadow fleet, its oil tankers, banks, propagandists, companies in the technology, defense, finance, and trade sectors.

