The European External Action Service (EEAS) plans to cut a dozen foreign delegations and lay off around 100 local staff. The reorganization will help cut costs, among other things.

This is reported by Politico, citing sources.

The EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Kaja Kallas presented a plan to reform the diplomatic service to top European Commission officials on May 14. According to anonymous officials, they have approved the initiative, so it will be rolled out over the next two years.

The cuts will affect delegations in countries where Brussels no longer sees the need to maintain many diplomats and staff — for example, Belarus and Lesotho.

The EEAS will not officially close any of its 144 foreign delegations, but about 10 of them will be reduced to a bare minimum — just an ambassador and one or two assistants. A hundred local employees will be laid off in two phases — in 2026 and 2027, Politico sources said.

The previous plan for cuts, which the publication reported in November, was tougher, calling for up to 800 layoffs. The updated version proposes softer measures. The reform will cost the EU around €20 million in the first year, with savings of €9 million expected over the next three years. One official warned that cuts beyond the Callas initiative could be possible.

The European External Action Service has grown from a few dozen employees to more than 5 200 worldwide since 2011, as Brussels sought to expand its influence. Delegations are responsible for relations with local governments, the distribution of EU funds and grants, and sometimes missions, such as in conflict zones.

But now the bloc is shifting priorities to focus on its own strategic interests, such as enforcing sanctions or defense partnerships, and resources are being reallocated accordingly. That is why delegations in countries important to sanctions — such as those that provide flags to Russia’s shadow fleet — are likely to be staffed with additional personnel.

