The Air Defense Forces neutralized 93 Russian drones overnight

On the night of May 20, the Air Defense Forces neutralized 93 Russian drones in the skies over Ukraine. The Ukrainian military shot down 35 UAVs and suppressed another 58 with electronic warfare (EW) means.

This is reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

In total, Russia launched 108 drones into Ukraine — both Shahed-type strike drones and simulators of various types, from the directions of Bryansk, Shatalovo, Oryol, Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk (Russian Federation).

Telegram / Повітряні Сили ЗС України

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine. Air defense operated in the east, north, and center of the country.

Donetsk, Dnipropetrovsk, Sumy, and Zhytomyr regions were affected by the Russian air attack.

