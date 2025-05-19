Arson of British Prime Ministerʼs house: third suspect arrested

A third suspect in a series of arson attacks on properties linked to British Prime Minister Keir Starmer has been arrested in London.

This is what the London police wrote.

A 34-year-old man was detained on the morning of May 19 in the Chelsea area and has already been taken into custody.

Earlier, Ukrainian Roman Lavrynovych and another man were detained in the same case.

The charges relate to three incidents over four days. According to the investigation, the men set fire to a car in Kentish Town, north London, Starmerʼs private home on the same street and another house where Starmer lived before becoming prime minister, which is now rented out. No one was injured, but the front door of one of the houses was damaged.

Starmer himself said that the arson attacks on properties associated with him were “an attack on all of us, on democracy and the values we stand for”. The investigation is being led by the London police’s counter-terrorism unit, as the attacks are linked to a high-profile public figure.

