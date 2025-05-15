Ukrainian suspected of attempting to set fire to British Prime Minister Keir Starmerʼs homes

A 21-year-old Ukrainian citizen has been detained in the United Kingdom — he is accused of attempting to set fire to two homes and a car belonging to British Prime Minister Keir Starmer.

Sky News and the BBC report this, citing the London police.

Law enforcement officials say Roman Lavrynovych is charged with three counts of arson with intent to cause harm to life. He was arrested on May 13 and is due to appear at Westminster Magistratesʼ Court on May 16.

The charges relate to three incidents over four days. According to the investigation, Lavrynovych set fire to a car in Kentish Town, north London, Starmerʼs private home on the same street and another house where Starmer lived before becoming prime minister, which is now rented out. No one was injured, but the front door of one of the houses was damaged.

Starmer himself said the day before that the arson attacks on objects associated with him were “an attack on all of us, on democracy and the values we stand for”. The investigation is being led by the London police’s counter-terrorism unit, as the attacks are linked to a high-profile public figure.

