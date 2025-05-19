Ukrainian Armed Forces veteran and producer Yatsenko received a prestigious French award in Cannes

Ukrainian Armed Forces veteran and film producer Volodymyr Yatsenko received a prestigious French award at the Cannes Film Festival.

This was reported by the Ukrainian Institute, which represents Ukrainian culture in the world.

The Order of Arts and Letters is one of the highest cultural awards awarded by the French Ministry of Culture. The award is presented for special merits in the field of culture and for contributions to the spread of art and literature in France and the world.

In different years, this award was received by Jean-Paul Belmondo, Ray Bradbury, Alain Delon, Sean Connery, Leonardo DiCaprio, and Bruce Willis.

Volodymyr Yatsenko is one of the key Ukrainian producers, known for the films "You are the Cosmos", "Wild Field", "Home", "Atlantis", "Luxembourg, Luxembourg" and others.

The 78th Cannes Film Festival kicked off on May 13. It opened with screenings of the films "Zelensky , " "Our War," and "2000 Meters to Andriivka" . At the opening ceremony of the Cannes Film Festival, American actor and director Robert De Niro received the Palme dʼOr for lifetime achievement.

