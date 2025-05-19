Finland will provide Ukraine with ammunition worth €90 million — they will be purchased with profits from frozen Russian assets

Finland will supply ammunition to Ukraine with funds from frozen Russian assets. The country has already signed an agreement with the European Commission to supply Ukraine with heavy ammunition worth €90 million.

This is stated on the website of the Ministry of Defense of Finland.

The European Peace Fund (EPF) will act as an intermediary. It is there that funds will be sent first — proceeds from frozen Russian assets. Ammunition will be purchased from Finnish suppliers.

"Finlandʼs support for Ukraine is unwavering and strong even in other aspects. This new package, together with our national support program worth €660 million, will strengthen the ties between Finnish industry and Finlandʼs support for Ukraine. This is an excellent example of the capabilities of the Finnish defense industry, and it shows that our investments in ammunition production capacity are paying off," said Finnish Defense Minister Hakkänen.

Details about what exactly will be delivered, how, and when are not being disclosed.

