Two civilian helicopters collided in Finland, killing 5 people

Two civilian helicopters collided in mid-air near the community of Eura in western Finland.

This is reported by the Finnish broadcaster Yle.

Both helicopters were flying from Tallinn to Piikajärvi Airport in the city of Kokemäki.

According to police, there were a total of five people in both helicopters: two in one, three in the other. The pilots have already been identified, while the passengers are still being identified. According to local media, Estonian businessmen were on board.

The Pori Aviation Club said that the helicopter passengers were invited guests at the event in Kokemäki, where a total of 50 participants were expected to arrive.

Rescuers found both crashed helicopters in the forest during the day. However, the rescue service refused to comment on the possible number of victims or the cause of the crash.

