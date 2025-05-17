Babel sources: The SBU drones hit Russian coastal defense ammunition depots in Crimea. Some Russian fighters died

On May 16, drones of the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) struck ammunition depots of the 126th Russian Coastal Defense Brigade near Perevalne in Crimea.

This was reported to Babel by sources in SBU.

The attacked warehouses contained boxes for storing military equipment, weapons, and fuels and lubricants. There is information about the deaths of Russian servicemen who were at the military warehouse.

The video shows a powerful detonation and fires on the territory of the enemy warehouses. Local residents also report smoke over the territory of the military unit itself. The Russians blocked traffic on the Simferopol-Alushta highway, which passes by Perevalne.

"SBU continues to work effectively for legitimate military purposes in the territory of Crimea occupied by the Russians. Work on weakening the enemyʼs military capabilities will continue," an informed source in SBU reported.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.