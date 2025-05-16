Air defense shot down 73 Russian drones overnight

On the night of May 16, Ukrainian air defense shot down 73 Russian drones. Another 36 simulator drones were lost in the field and did not reach their targets.

This was reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Telegram / Повітряні Сили ЗС України

In total, Russian troops attacked Ukraine with Shahed-type strike drones and various types of simulator drones.

The Odesa region suffered from the shelling — three people were injured there, as well as the Zhytomyr region, Chernihiv region, Mykolaiv region, and Kyiv region.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.