Ukraine lost contact with F-16 aircraft — pilotʼs life is not in danger. What happened

A Ukrainian F-16 fighter jet was repelling a Russian air attack. The Air Force lost contact with it on May 16 at around 3:30 a.m.

This was reported by the Air Force Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Previously, the pilot had destroyed three air targets and was working on a fourth using an aircraft cannon. However, an emergency situation arose on board — the Air Force does not specify what exactly.

The pilot took the plane away from the settlement and successfully ejected. His health is now satisfactory, his life is not in danger, he is in a safe city — the search team quickly found him and evacuated him.

To objectively clarify all the circumstances of the incident, a commission was appointed, which has already begun work.

On April 12, F-16 fighter pilot Pavlo Ivanov died while performing a combat mission. He was 26 years old. An interdepartmental commission is establishing the circumstances of the tragedy. Volodymyr Zelensky posthumously awarded him the title of Hero of Ukraine.

In August last year, Ukraine lost another F-16, the pilot died.

