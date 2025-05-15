A woman damaged a memorial on Heroesʼ Alley in Kyiv. The capitalʼs authorities are preparing a response

A 33-year-old woman from Kyiv was detained in Kyiv for throwing flowers and damaging photos of fallen soldiers on Heroesʼ Alley.

This was reported by the press service of the Kyiv police.

According to police, other citizens were passing by the woman and tried to stop her, but were unable to. The woman was detained by law enforcement officers, but she was unable to explain the motive for her actions.

The woman was taken to the police station. Law enforcement officers are currently deciding how to classify her actions.

In response to this situation, the head of the Kyiv City Military Administration Tymur Tkachenko said that he was preparing an order to strengthen security in the area of the memorial. They want to ban entertainment and mass events, except for commemorations, in certain locations on Independence Square.

Also, prohibit issuing new and reviewing existing permits for commercial activities at Maidan locations — this includes animators, sellers of balloons and photo frames, etc.

