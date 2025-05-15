“They caused losses of UAH 730 million to the company.” The former management of “Zaporizhzhiaoblenergo” was informed of the suspicions

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) and the Bureau of Economic Security (BES) exposed the former CEO and commercial director of PJSC “Zaporizhzhiaoblenergo”, who, according to law enforcement officers, caused the company losses of 730 million hryvnias.

This was reported by the press service of SBU.

According to the case materials, in 2019, the defendants signed a contract with an industrial enterprise for the supply of electricity. According to the documents, the plant was to receive electricity at a second-class tariff — it is applied to enterprises without their own substation, so such electricity is more expensive due to additional costs for high-voltage lines and cables.

However, the investigation revealed that the plant was actually receiving electricity at the cheaper first-class tariff, which significantly reduces its cost. At the same time, the management of the energy company did not check where the electricity was supplied from, and incurred large financial losses.

An independent expert examination confirmed that the company suffered losses of 730 million hryvnias. The investigation also revealed that the companyʼs former director illegally collected confidential information about employees — in particular, took photos with their personal data.

Based on the evidence, both former officials were charged with official negligence with grave consequences (Part 2, Article 367 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine). The actions of the former Director General were additionally qualified as a violation of privacy. The perpetrators face up to 5 years in prison.

