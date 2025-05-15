Bloomberg: US proposes resuming Russia Council-NATO

The administration of the US President Donald Trump has proposed reviving the Russia Council-NATO, which effectively ceased to function in 2022, after Russiaʼs full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

This is reported by Bloomberg, citing an anonymous source.

According to the publication, this idea was recently added to the American plan for a peaceful settlement of the war between Russia and Ukraine. This plan provides that the United States will recognize Russian control over Crimea and lift sanctions imposed against Russia over the war. At the same time, Ukraine will receive security guarantees and the opportunity to develop its own armed forces.