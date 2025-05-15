Bloomberg: US proposes resuming Russia Council-NATO

The administration of the US President Donald Trump has proposed reviving the Russia Council-NATO, which effectively ceased to function in 2022, after Russiaʼs full-scale invasion of Ukraine.
This is reported by Bloomberg, citing an anonymous source.
According to the publication, this idea was recently added to the American plan for a peaceful settlement of the war between Russia and Ukraine. This plan provides that the United States will recognize Russian control over Crimea and lift sanctions imposed against Russia over the war. At the same time, Ukraine will receive security guarantees and the opportunity to develop its own armed forces.
- The NATO-Russia Council (NRC) is a joint forum for consultation, cooperation and decision-making between the North Atlantic Treaty Organization and Russia. The Council was established on 28 May 2002 to promote dialogue and mutual understanding in the field of security.
- Following Russiaʼs annexation of Crimea in 2014, NATO agreed to maintain channels of communication within the NRC at ambassadorial level and above to "enable the exchange of views, particularly on the war in Ukraine". The NATO-Russia Council has since met 11 times, with Ukraine at the top of the agenda. Three meetings were held in 2016 and 2017, and two each in 2018 and 2019. The last meeting was held in January 2022.
- After Russiaʼs full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022, the Council effectively ceased its activities. At the Madrid Summit in June 2022, Allies agreed that NATO could no longer consider Russia as a partner.
