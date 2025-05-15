Russia launched 110 drones over Ukraine overnight

On the night of May 15, the Air Defense Forces shot down 62 Russian drones in the sky over Ukraine. Another 29 simulator drones did not reach their targets — they were lost in the field.

This was reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Russia launched 110 drones into Ukraine — Shahed strike drones and simulators of various types from the Bryansk, Kursk, Oryol, and Millerovo regions (Russian Federation).

Telegram / Повітряні Сили ЗС України

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine. Air defense was deployed in the east, north, west, and center of the country.

Sumy, Dnipropetrovsk, Poltava, Kyiv, and Ivano-Frankivsk regions were affected by the enemy attack.

