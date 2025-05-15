Ukrainian TV presenter Maksym Nelipa died in the war

Ukrainian actor, TV presenter, and military man Maksym Nelipa died on May 12 while performing a combat mission.

This was reported by his wife Tamara on a private Facebook profile, and her post was shared by Ukrainian actor Dmytro Oskin. It was also confirmed by his brother Andriy Nelipa.

At this time, the wife has not been informed of the detailed circumstances of the death, and the investigation is ongoing.

Максим Нелипа (Макс Неліпа) / Facebook

Maksym Nelipa was a showman and host of projects on Ukrainian television: "Lose a Million" (ICTV channel) from 2004 to 2006, the apartment lottery "Whoʼs There?" (UT-1 and "1+1" TV channels) from 2007 to 2009, the project "Peopleʼs Star" (Ukraine TV channel) from 2010 to 2011. He also participated in "Dancing with the Stars" and "Diesel Show".

He joined the army in March 2022, right after the start of the full-scale Russian-Ukrainian war. According to his brother, first to the Ukrainian Defense Ministry, and then to the Armed Forces of Ukraine. He was recently appointed a company commander in the 14th separate regiment of unmanned aerial systems.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.