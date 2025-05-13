The US and Saudi Arabia signed deals worth $600 billion. Hereʼs what they agreed to

The United States and Saudi Arabia have signed a package of agreements under which Riyadh will invest $600 billion in American companies and the economy.

The White House reported this during President Donald Trumpʼs visit to Saudi Arabia.

The parties, in particular, signed the “largest-ever” defense sales agreement worth $142 billion. Under the agreement, Saudi Arabia will receive “the most advanced military equipment and services from more than 10 US defense firms.” This includes air and missile defense systems, as well as technologies in the aerospace and space sectors.

Under the agreements, the Saudi company DataVolt will invest approximately $20 billion in the construction of data centers and energy infrastructure in the United States. And companies such as Google, Oracle, Salesforce, and Uber will invest $80 billion in the development of technologies in both countries.

American GE Vernova will supply gas turbines and other “energy solutions” worth $14.2 billion. The agreements also include the supply of Boeing aircraft to Saudi airline AviLease worth $4.8 billion.

On May 13, Donald Trump arrived in Saudi Arabia, his first official visit of his second term as president. He will also visit Qatar and the United Arab Emirates.

