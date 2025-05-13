Police exposed a gang that supplied drugs throughout Ukraine. They received UAH 300 million every month

The National Police exposed a group that manufactured and supplied drugs to all regions of Ukraine.

This was reported by the press service of the National Police.

According to law enforcement, the suspects created an extensive network of drug laboratories and warehouses where they manufactured, packaged, and stored the psychotropic substances alpha-PVP, amphetamine, and mephedrone. They produced over 700 kg of drugs per month, worth over UAH 300 million at black market prices.

Investigators dismantled 17 drug laboratories and 15 drug warehouses. In total, they seized 18 kg of mephedrone, 160 liters of mephedrone reaction mixtures (80 kg of mephedrone), 156 kg of alpha-PVP, over 30 kg of amphetamine, and 12 tons of precursors.

As part of the special operation, 66 people were detained in 14 regions and the city of Kyiv. Investigative actions are ongoing.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.