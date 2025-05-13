He was preparing a GPS beacon to strike power lines — a former employee of the Rivne NPP is suspected of working for Russia

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) has detained a former employee of the Rivne Nuclear Power Plant (NPP) on suspicion of working for the Russian military intelligence (GRU). According to the investigation, the man was preparing a Russian drone attack on high-voltage lines that supply power to Kyiv and the region.

This is reported by SBU.

To correct the blow, the suspect tried to install a GPS tracker on one of the main power line poles, law enforcement officials say. The occupants planned to direct the "shaheeds" using the "beacon" signal.

1 2

Previous slide Next slide Fullscreen mode

It is known that the man resigned from the nuclear power plant before the start of the full-scale war. In the spring of 2025, a "contact" of the Russian military intelligence from the Moscow region came to his messenger and offered cooperation in exchange for money. According to the case materials, the defendant agreed and received instructions from the enemyʼs intelligence service.

In order to approach the power line support unnoticed and install a GPS tracker on it, the suspect first scouted the location of the Defense Forces units guarding the nuclear power plant, law enforcement officers add. After that, he made his way to the facility through open terrain, and upon reaching it, tried to activate the tracking module. At that moment, he was detained by the SBU counterintelligence officers.

The manʼs mobile phone, which he used to contact the Russians, was seized. Investigators from the Security Service informed him of suspicion of sabotage committed during martial law. The former nuclear power plant employee is in custody and faces life imprisonment with confiscation of property.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.