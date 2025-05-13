General Staff: During the day, the Defense Forces of Ukraine destroyed 62 Russian artillery systems and eliminated 1 070 of its soldiers

Over the past 24 hours, May 12, Russia lost another 1 070 soldiers killed and wounded, as well as dozens of pieces of military equipment.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reports on this.

Babel needs your support Babel employs over 20 people. It’s not a very large newsrook, but not a startup either. We are publishing on the website, YouTube, Telegram channel, and TikTok. We have deliberately abandoned the easiest ways to earn money (like by advertising online casinos). We exist thanks to grants and donations from readers. And we want to rely less on grantors and more on your support. This way we’ll be able to focus on our obligation to you: to present a complete and objective news picture of the day. One-time

Monthly 250 UAH 500 UAH 1000 UAH Donate 250 UAH 500 UAH 1000 UAH Donate

The Ukrainian Defense Forces destroyed two Russian tanks, 14 armored combat vehicles, 62 artillery systems, 100 operational-tactical drones, and another 138 units of automotive equipment.

According to the General Staff, since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine, the Russian Federation has lost more than 968 000 soldiers killed and wounded.

Ukraine and Russia rarely publish official figures on their war casualties. The last time Russia officially reported this was in September 2022, when it reported 5 937 deaths.

Ukraine updated its statistics on February 16, 2025: according to President Volodymyr Zelensky, 46 000 Ukrainian soldiers were killed, and almost 380 000 more were wounded.

Regarding Russiaʼs losses, Zelensky said that as of February 4, Russia had lost almost 350 000 soldiers killed, another 50-70 000 were considered missing, and 600-700 000 were wounded.

As of the end of January, Russian media had collected the names of over 90 000 dead soldiers. The largest number of confirmed casualties was in Bashkortostan.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.