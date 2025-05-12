The International Civil Aviation Organization found Russia responsible for the downing of flight MH17

The Council of the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) held Russia responsible for the downing of passenger plane flight MH17 in July 2014.

This was reported by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Netherlands, which, together with Australia, initiated a dispute against Russia at ICAO.

In March 2022, Australia and the Netherlands initiated proceedings against Russia at the ICAO regarding the 2014 crash of Malaysian airliner flight MH17. They claimed that the Russian Federation had violated Article 3 of the 1944 Convention on International Civil Aviation (Chicago Convention), which obliges it to refrain from using weapons against civilian aircraft.

The decision was made on Monday, May 12, by a vote of the ICAO Council members. An “overwhelming majority” of Council members supported the position of the Netherlands and Australia.

"I am pleased with the decision of the ICAO Council, primarily for the sake of the relatives of the victims of flight MH17. This decision cannot relieve their grief and suffering, but it is an important step towards establishing truth, justice and accountability. In addition, it is a clear signal to the international community that states cannot violate international law without consequences," said Dutch Foreign Minister Kaspar Veldkamp.

In the coming weeks, the ICAO Council will consider how Russia will provide legal redress. The Council should then oblige Russia to initiate negotiations with the Netherlands and Australia and facilitate this process.

What is known about flight MH17?

Malaysia Airlines flight MH17 from Amsterdam to Kuala Lumpur was shot down on July 17, 2014, near occupied Toretsk (Donetsk region), by a Russian-made Buk anti-aircraft missile system. 298 people died.

On November 17, 2022, the District Court of The Hague, which is considering the case of the downing of airliner MH17 in 2014, found Igor Girkin (call sign "Strelkov"), his subordinates Sergei Dubinsky (call sign "Khmuryi") and Leonid Kharchenko (call sign "Krot") guilty of the destruction of the flight. Oleg Pulatov (call sign "Gyurza") was acquitted. Russia and the convicts deny their involvement in the disaster.

