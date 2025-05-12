Google has updated its “G” logo for the first time in 10 years

Google has updated its iconic colorful “G” logo for the first time since 2015. Now, red, yellow, green, and blue are combined in a smooth gradient.

The Verge writes about this.

On the left is the old Google logo. On the right is the new one.

The last time Googleʼs logo was significantly changed was in September 2015. Then the company changed the font to sans-serif and showed a new version of the letter "G" with all the brandʼs signature colors.

Although the current change is not as noticeable, the new gradient logo is consistent with the visual style of the Gemini logo, the companyʼs new product line.

The updated logo has only appeared on iOS and Pixel devices so far. On the Google web version and other Android devices, the letter "G" still has clear boundaries between colors.

