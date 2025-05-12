In March, Ukrainians received a record amount of cashback from the state

In March, Ukrainians were paid 443 million under the National Cashback program — 3.4 million Ukrainians received it for purchasing Ukrainian-made goods. This is the largest amount of payments since the program was launched in September last year.

This is reported by "Diia" app.

Babel needs your support Babel employs over 20 people. It’s not a very large newsrook, but not a startup either. We are publishing on the website, YouTube, Telegram channel, and TikTok. We have deliberately abandoned the easiest ways to earn money (like by advertising online casinos). We exist thanks to grants and donations from readers. And we want to rely less on grantors and more on your support. This way we’ll be able to focus on our obligation to you: to present a complete and objective news picture of the day. One-time

Monthly 250 UAH 500 UAH 1000 UAH Donate 250 UAH 500 UAH 1000 UAH Donate

During the entire period of the National Cashback program, the state has already returned almost 2 billion hryvnias to people. The received cashback can be spent on paying for utilities, buying books, medicines, charity, or donating to the Armed Forces of Ukraine. The funds are available until the end of 2025.

What is needed to receive cashback from the state?

Apply via the website or mobile application of the bank participating in the program, or contact a branch. The following banks have joined the program: PrivatBank, monobank, Ukrgasbank, Sense Bank, FUIB, A-bank, Globus Bank, UKRSIBBANK BNP Paribas Group, Oschadbank, Accordbank, Credit Dnipro Bank, PRAVEX BANK, Clearing House, Radabank, Rife, Credit Agricole, OTR Bank.

Identify the cards you use to pay for purchases and give the bank permission to transfer information about transactions from these cards to stores participating in the program.

Open a physical or virtual card where cashback will be credited.

In the "Diia" app, select the "National Cashback" card for payments.

Cashback in the amount of 10% of the cost is accrued for the purchase of goods from Ukrainian manufacturers participating in the program. The maximum amount of payments is 3 thousand hryvnias per month.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.