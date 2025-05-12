In March, Ukrainians received a record amount of cashback from the state

In March, Ukrainians were paid 443 million under the National Cashback program — 3.4 million Ukrainians received it for purchasing Ukrainian-made goods. This is the largest amount of payments since the program was launched in September last year.
This is reported by "Diia" app.
During the entire period of the National Cashback program, the state has already returned almost 2 billion hryvnias to people. The received cashback can be spent on paying for utilities, buying books, medicines, charity, or donating to the Armed Forces of Ukraine. The funds are available until the end of 2025.
What is needed to receive cashback from the state?
- Apply via the website or mobile application of the bank participating in the program, or contact a branch. The following banks have joined the program: PrivatBank, monobank, Ukrgasbank, Sense Bank, FUIB, A-bank, Globus Bank, UKRSIBBANK BNP Paribas Group, Oschadbank, Accordbank, Credit Dnipro Bank, PRAVEX BANK, Clearing House, Radabank, Rife, Credit Agricole, OTR Bank.
- Identify the cards you use to pay for purchases and give the bank permission to transfer information about transactions from these cards to stores participating in the program.
- Open a physical or virtual card where cashback will be credited.
- In the "Diia" app, select the "National Cashback" card for payments.
Cashback in the amount of 10% of the cost is accrued for the purchase of goods from Ukrainian manufacturers participating in the program. The maximum amount of payments is 3 thousand hryvnias per month.
