ABC: Trump ready to accept “flying palace” as a gift from Qatar

The administration of the US President Donald Trump will accept a Boeing 747-8 jet as a gift from the royal family of Qatar, which will most likely be the most luxurious of all gifts to the United States from foreign governments.

This is reported by the American media outlet ABC News, citing sources.

The gift from Qatar will be used by Donald Trump as his new Air Force One until the end of his second term as president. The plane will then be donated to the Trump Presidential Library Foundation.

The gift is expected to be officially announced next week, when Trump visits Qatar as part of his first foreign trip. The American leader will also visit Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.

Donald Trump inspected the Boeing 747-8, dubbed the "flying palace" because of its extremely luxurious interior, at West Palm Beach Airport in February.

Such an unprecedented gift may raise questions about its legality, as American law prohibits government officials from accepting expensive gifts from foreign countries.

ABC News sources note that White House and Justice Department lawyers have already prepared a legal opinion for Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, arguing that the Department of Defense has the right to accept the plane as a gift and transfer it to the Trump Presidential Library Fund after his presidency ends without violating bribery laws or prohibitions on receiving gifts from foreign countries.

Attorney General Pam Bondi and White House Chief Counsel David Warrington believe this is legally permissible if the aircraft is delivered by January 1, 2029.

The Boeing 747-8 will initially be acquired by the US Air Force, which will modify it to military standards to transport the US President. Then, no later than January 1, 2029, the aircraft will be transferred to the Trump Presidential Library Foundation. All costs will be covered by the US Air Force.

Aviation experts estimate the cost of the aircraft at approximately $400 million (excluding additional safety and communications equipment).

The Air Force One fleet currently consists of two Boeing 747-200 aircraft, which have been in service since 1990. They were scheduled to be replaced in 2018, but this has been repeatedly delayed due to budget overruns.

