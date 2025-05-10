Ukraine made a demarche to countries whose leaders attended the parade in Moscow

On May 9, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine invited a number of heads of diplomatic missions of states whose leaders went to the military parade in Moscow. A demarche was made to the diplomats.

Kyiv views this step as unfriendly against the backdrop of ongoing Russian aggression.

"In the context of Russian aggression, mass killings of Ukrainians, attacks on civilian infrastructure, war crimes and crimes against humanity, Ukraine regards the presence of senior officials of foreign countries at the parade of the aggressor state as an unfriendly step," emphasized First Deputy Foreign Minister Serhii Kyslytsia.

The Foreign Ministry also emphasized that Russia is trying to monopolize the historical memory of the victory in World War II. Thus, the Russian Federation is appropriating the achievements that were jointly achieved by the peoples of the anti-Hitler coalition, in particular the Ukrainians.

Kyslytsia recalled that despite numerous international initiatives for a ceasefire, Russia refuses to support peace. In particular, it has still not accepted the US proposal for a complete and unconditional ceasefire for a period of 30 days, which Ukraine supported back on March 11.

He emphasizes that Russia does not even adhere to the "parade" ceasefire it declared itself, continuing daily attacks on Ukrainian positions along the entire front line.

On the morning of May 9, a military parade was held on Red Square in Moscow to mark the 80th anniversary of the victory in World War II. More than 20 world leaders came to watch, including Chinese President Xi Jinping, Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić, and Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X