The Kyiv City Military Administration has approved a new structure. Who is responsible for what in the capital

The Kyiv City Military Administration (KCMA) has approved a new structure and staffing list. This document clearly defines the officials responsible for specific areas of work in the capital.

This was reported by the head of the KCMA Tymur Tkachenko.

According to Tkachenko, the new structure will ensure the fulfillment of the assigned tasks. Now, failure to fulfill the instructions will be assessed as “sabotage under the legal regime of martial law”, and Tkachenko “will personally address the Security Service of Ukraine”.

"The chaos allowed during the elimination of the consequences of Russian attacks, absence from work and partying at a time when people were left homeless — this is the final straw," said Tkachenko.

In April 2025, Tymur Tkachenko instructed to develop a clear action plan for city and district services to respond to the consequences of the shelling.

At the end of April, the media outlet Informer released an investigation in which it was stated that the first deputy mayor of Kyiv Vitaliy Klitschko, Mykola Povoroznyk, allegedly celebrated his birthday during working hours on the Day of Mourning . Povoroznyk himself stated that the video was “edited in a deliberately manipulative manner”, and the filming was allegedly organized by law enforcement agencies “with the aim of changing the government in the capital”.

On April 10, Tkachenko suspended Povoroznyk from his duties as the first deputy head of the KCMA. According to him, Povoroznyk did not carry out the instructions of the head of the KCMA. In particular, he ignored the instruction to provide a report on the issuance and accounting of passes for movement during the curfew.

