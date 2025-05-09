The US has begun the procedure for discharging transgender people from the military

The Pentagon is beginning the immediate withdrawal of up to 1,000 service members who openly identify as transgender from the military.

This is stated in a Pentagon statement, NBC News explains the details.

This process began after the Supreme Courtʼs decision, which allowed US President Donald Trump to impose a ban on transgender people serving in the military.

The judges granted the Trump administrationʼs emergency request to lift a nationwide ban on the policy while the lawsuits continue.

Pentagon officials said it is difficult to accurately determine the number of transgender service members, but medical records will identify those who have been diagnosed with gender dysphoria, who have relevant symptoms, or are undergoing treatment.

These servicemen will be forced to leave the service against their will. In addition, no person with such a diagnosis will be able to join the service.

Active duty military personnel will have until June 6 to voluntarily disclose their gender identity, and National Guard and Reserve personnel will have until July 7.

Officials say 4,240 active-duty, National Guard, and Reserve service members have been diagnosed with gender dysphoria as of Dec. 9, 2024. However, they acknowledge that number could be higher. Overall, about 2.1 million people serve in the military.

Trump signed an executive order that revoked the right for transgender people to serve in the US Armed Forces immediately after his inauguration. Trump had already done so during his first term, but Joe Biden restored this right.

