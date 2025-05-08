Shooting in Sofiivska Borshchahivka. Suspected attacker detained

Law enforcement officers have detained a man believed to be involved in the murder of a soldier and his relative in Sofiivska Borshchahivka.

This was reported by the National Police of Ukraine.

The detainee is a 63-year-old man. According to the investigation, a month ago, a soldier sold him a weapon for $1 000. However, on May 8, a conflict arose between them over payment: the soldier demanded to pay a certain amount more. Then the man shot the soldier and his mother-in-law.

After the shooting, the man went into his own home and locked himself inside.

Special forces surrounded the house and detained the man within an hour. The investigation is currently ongoing — they are deciding whether to notify the detainee of suspicion.

On the afternoon of May 8, a shooting occurred in the village of Sofiivska Borshchahivka, near Kyiv, leaving several people dead.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine please follow us on X.