A shooting occurred near Kyiv in the village of Sofiivska Borshchahivka, resulting in the deaths of several people.

This is reported by the National Police.

Today at 3:22 p.m., the police received a report that a man had shot and killed citizens in the village of Sofiivska Borshchahivka.

All emergency services are currently working at the scene and a special operation to apprehend the attacker is underway.

