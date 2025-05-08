The Verkhovna Rada ratifies mineral agreement between US and Ukraine

The Verkhovna Rada supported the ratification of the Minerals Agreement between the United States and Ukraine — in principle and in general.

This became known from the broadcast of the meeting.

338 MPs voted pro. The MP from the “Voice” party Yaroslav Zheleznyak says that all factions and groups voted.

Zheleznyak clarified the results of the vote by faction. "Servant of the People" — 210 votes in favor, "European Solidarity" — 23, "Motherland" — 22, "For Life" — 18, "Voice" — 12, "Renewal" — 12, "For the Future" — 10, "Trust" — 18. Non-factional parliamentarians supported the ratification of the agreement with 13 votes.

What preceded

On May 1, Ukraine and the United States signed an agreement on subsoil — that is, on the creation of the US-Ukraine Reconstruction Investment Fund, which will attract global investments to our country.

The fund is a key instrument of cooperation between the United States and Ukraine for the countryʼs post-war reconstruction and its integration into the global economy. More information about the agreement is available here and here.

The signing of the agreement was preceded by months of political battles between Ukraine and the US. Ukrainian Economy Minister Yulia Svyrydenko noted that in the end, a version of the agreement was formed that provides for mutually beneficial conditions for both countries.

The Verkhovna Rada Committee on International Policy on May 6 recommended ratifying the agreement on minerals.

