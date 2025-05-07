Lost for 540 days among snakes and monitor lizards, the dachshund Valerie is reunited with her owners

Valerie the dachshund has been reunited with her owners after 540 days wandering around Kangaroo Island in South Australia. Valerie went missing while camping in November 2023. Thanks to a massive search operation, the dog was found on April 25, 2025.

This is reported by CNN.

Georgia Gardner and Josh Fishlock have spoken about the moment they finally saw their dog again. Georgia burst into tears as soon as she ran up to her.

“She was wagging her tail, making her little happy sounds. I held her in my arms and cried and cried. She is now bigger, stronger and healthier… actually healthier than us!” the woman said.

Georgia Gardner / CNN

Josh Fishlock added that they did not expect to be reunited with Valerie. Taxi managed to survive on the island, which is home to venomous snakes and giant Rosenbergʼs monitor lizards, which can grow up to 1.5 meters long.

In November, Gardner and Fishlock went camping with Valerie on Kangaroo Island. The dog ran away into the bush. They searched for it, but to no avail. Eventually, the couple gave up and returned home to the mainland.

Reports later emerged that local residents had allegedly seen Valerie, prompting volunteers from Kangala Wildlife Rescue to launch a massive search.

The key to Valerieʼs rescue was a smelly T-shirt her owner was wearing. It was torn up and used as a scent trail to lure the dog to the enclosure. And so it was.

Valerie is now preparing to return home to Albury, New South Wales, with her owners.

