Canada begins process of confiscating Russian An-124 aircraft

Canada has begun the process of confiscating the An-124 Ruslan transport aircraft, which belongs to the Russian airline “Volga-Dnepr” and was already under Canadian arrest.

This was reported by the Minister of Justice of Ukraine Olha Stefanishyna.

The confiscation procedure is taking place under the Canadian Special Economic Measures Act, and the confiscation decision is currently pending in the Ontario Superior Court.

"In August 2023, the Supreme Court of Justice, having established the grounds for the application of sanctions, satisfied the claim of the Ministry of Justice to apply sanctions in the form of recovery of the assets of the sanctioned ʼVolga-Dneprʼ to the stateʼs income. The Ministry of Justice transferred the Supreme Court of Justiceʼs decision to Canadian partners. And now the Attorney General of Canada has applied to the Ontario Superior Court with a motion to confiscate the Russian aircraft," Stefanishyna noted.

The minister hopes that the plane will be returned to Ukraine after confiscation.

The An-124 “Ruslan” is the last aircraft created under the direct leadership of designer Oleh Antonov. It is the worldʼs largest serial transport aircraft.

Before the full-scale invasion of Ukraine by the aggressor country, the An-124 Ruslan belonged to Moscow. The plane was on its way to Canada, delivering coronavirus tests, when the country joined international sanctions against Russia. When it landed at Toronto Airport on February 27, 2022, it was arrested because Canada had announced the closure of its skies to Russian air carriers.

