The International Fencing Federation has allowed Russians to compete

The International Fencing Federation (FIE) has allowed Russians and Belarusians to participate in team competitions in neutral status.

This is stated in the FIE press release.

"Neutral teams, consisting of athletes granted neutral status by the FIE Executive Committee, will have the right to participate in FIE senior team competitions, starting with the 2025 European Senior Championships. Neutral teams will compete under the FIE flag," the release emphasized.

The first competition to which such athletes will be allowed will be the 2025 European Championships, which will be held in the Italian city of Genoa from June 14 to 19.

Previously, Russians had the right to participate in individual competitions at international tournaments, and Russian junior teams were also allowed to participate.