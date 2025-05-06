Reuters: The European Commission has prepared a draft of the 17th package of sanctions against Russia — it is aimed at the shadow fleet

The European Commission has prepared a new, 17th package of sanctions against Russia — it provides for the expansion of the list of sanctioned individuals and restrictions on over 100 vessels associated with the shadow fleet.

This was reported to Reuters by diplomatic sources in the EU.

The proposal came earlier than expected and was worded “simple”. Member states did not hold prior informal consultations on its content, which was previously common practice for sanctions against Russia. Member states are expected to quickly agree on the proposal, with first discussions scheduled for 7 May.

The package includes tighter export controls on goods that could be diverted to the Russian military, as well as advanced technologies, the people said. More shadow fleet vessels have also been added to the list.

One of the sources added that sanctions would be imposed on more than 50 individuals and entities, including five in China. In addition, the new measures would apply to 31 companies that help the Russian military or participate in evading sanctions, 13 of them outside Russia.

At the same time, according to sources, the draft proposes to extend the sanctions exemption for the Russian oil and gas project Sakhalin-2 until June, all because of its importance to Japan.

The latest, the 16th package of sanctions, was adopted by the EU on February 24, 2025. The restrictions applied to the Russian shadow fleet, its oil tankers, banks, propagandists, companies in the technology, defense, finance, and trade sectors.

