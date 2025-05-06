Russians attacked Sumy with ballistic missiles — there are victims, including children (UPD)

On the evening of May 6, Russian forces fired a ballistic missile at the outskirts of Sumy. Civilian infrastructure was hit.

This was reported in the Sumy Regional Military Administration.

Three people are now known to have died from the impact, Sumy Mayor Artem Kobzar said. The girl died at the scene, while the man and boy died in the hospital.

There are also 11 injured people, five of whom are children.

The consequences of the Russian strike are being clarified. All emergency services are working on the scene.

