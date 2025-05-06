SBU: Men distributed demoralizing staged videos with real Ukrainian prisoners of war — they were detained

Counterintelligence of the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) neutralized the Russian military intelligence agent network. Law enforcement officers in Kyiv, Dnipro, and Khmelnytskyi detained three people, who are called "agents of the Russian GRU".

SBU writes about this.

According to the investigation, the suspects are involved in the Russian GRU information special operation "Ukraine is Missing Gone". The essence of this psychological operation is to discredit the top military-political leadership of Ukraine and disrupt mobilization by distributing staged videos with real Ukrainian prisoners of war.

The Russians forced eight Ukrainian prisoners of war to appear in a video in which they, among other things, called on the Ukrainian Defense Forces to “renounce war” and not follow combat orders. If the Ukrainian prisoners refused to participate, they were subjected to brutal torture and inhumane conditions.

To record fake videos, the Russians created an improvised studio in one of the detention centers in the Kursk region of the Russian Federation.

To spread provocative content, Russian special services also tried to involve relatives and acquaintances of Ukrainian prisoners. The detained individuals who agreed to such tasks from Russian special services admitted that in addition to distributing videos on social networks, they received orders to set fire to vehicles of the Defense Forces and adjust air strikes.

During the searches, computer equipment, flash drives, draft recordings, phones, and SIM cards that they used to work for the Russians were seized from the suspects.

All those involved were informed of suspicions of obstructing the lawful activities of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and other military formations. They are currently considering whether their actions can be additionally qualified as high treason under Article 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. The detainees are in custody. They face up to 8 years in prison.

