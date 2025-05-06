Ukrainian writer Valeriy Shevchuk dies

Valeriy Shevchuk, a prominent Ukrainian writer of the 1960s, literary critic, and translator, died at the age of 86.

This was announced by his daughters Myroslava and Yuliana.

According to Juliana, the writer died in the intensive care unit of Feofania Hospital — he had been in very serious condition for the last few days.

Back in January 2024, it became known that Shevchuk needed urgent medical intervention due to an exacerbation of diabetes.

Who is Valeriy Shevchuk?

Shevchuk is one of the founders of the Zhytomyr Prose School, he was born on August 20, 1939 in Zhytomyr. In 1961, he made his debut with the story "Nastunka" about Taras Shevchenko in the collection "Wreath to the Poet", published in Zhytomyr.

Valeriy Shevchuk is the author of almost 500 scientific and journalistic articles on the history of literature, a researcher and translator of works of ancient Ukrainian literature into modern Ukrainian. He also worked on the actualization of Old Kyiv literary themes and medieval literature.

Among his most famous works are "Shadows Vanish at Noon", "House on the Hill", "Eye of the Abyss", and "The Boys from the Fiery Furnace".

The writerʼs works have been translated into 22 languages of the world. They have been used as the basis for films and theatrical performances in Ukraine and abroad.

The artist won the State Prize of Ukraine named after T. Shevchenko, the Antonovych Foundation Prize, and the literary prizes named after E. Malaniuk, O. Pchilka, O. Kopylenko, and I. Ohienko.

On November 29, 2011, the Institute of Philology and Journalism of Ivan Franko Zhytomyr State University launched the Valery Shevchuk Prize — a Ukrainian literary award, a creative distinction for the best prose book published in Ukrainian in the previous calendar year.

