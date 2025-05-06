Reportage and photos of the assassination attempt on Trump, the war in Sudan and Sednaya prison in Syria. Winners of the Pulitzer Prize 2025

The Pulitzer Prize, one of the most prestigious awards in journalism and literature, was awarded in the United States.

Reuters has won the Pulitzer Prize for investigative reporting for its coverage of the international trade in chemicals used to make fentanyl, one of the most widely used illicit drugs in the United States, which has killed at least 450 000 Americans and counting. It was Reuters’ 13th Pulitzer Prize.

This investigation revealed for the first time how the chemical supply chain worked, and also exposed how and why the US government failed to stop the flow, despite significant diplomatic and law enforcement efforts by the Biden and first Trump administrations.

The Times also won an award for its coverage of the fentanyl crisis, in collaboration with the Baltimore Banner. The journalists captured the scale of Baltimore’s fentanyl crisis and its disproportionate impact on older black men by creating a sophisticated statistical model.

Among other winners of the most prestigious awards in American journalism was the New Yorker magazine, which received awards in three categories at once.

New Yorker writer Mosab Abu Tohu won for his story about the physical and emotional carnage in Gaza. Moises Saman was honored for his black-and-white photographs of Sednaya prison in Syria.

The New Yorker won a Pulitzer Prize for its podcast "In the Dark”, which chronicles a four-year investigation into the killing of 25 unarmed Iraqi civilians in Haditha — one of the most notorious war crimes in Iraq.

The New York Times won four awards, including Breaking News Photography for a series of photos by Doug Mills during the assassination attempt on Donald Trump. One of the photos shows a bullet flying through the air.

The newspaper won the Pulitzer Prize in explanatory reporting for its investigation of the US war in Afghanistan, and in international reporting for Declan Walshʼs coverage of the conflict in Sudan, including foreign influence and the lucrative gold trade that fuels it. The story also includes forensic reports on Sudanese forces responsible for atrocities and famine.

The New York Times has increased its total number of awards to 139 – a record high since the awards began in 1917.

The Washington Post won the Pulitzer Prize for its coverage of the attempted assassination of Donald Trump on July 13, 2024. The story included a detailed account of the events and analysis that combined police reporting with audio and video evidence.

Cartoonist Anne Telnes, who left The Washington Post four months ago in protest after her cartoon of Post owner Jeff Bezos and other CEOs kneeling in front of a statue of Trump, was also honored, with judges praising her “fearlessness that led to her departure from the news organization”.

The public service award went to ProPublica for its reporting on pregnant women who died after doctors delayed their treatment for fear of violating abortion laws.

The Wall Street Journal won the National Reporting award for its investigation into the political and personal transformations of the worldʼs richest man Elon Musk, including his shift to conservative politics, use of legal and illegal drugs, and private conversations with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Mark Warren of Esquire magazine won the award for his story about a Baptist pastor and small-town mayor who committed suicide after his personal digital life was exposed by a right-wing news site.

Alexandra Lange of Bloomberg CityLab was awarded the Pulitzer Prize for her research on how the architecture of public spaces affects the lives of families.

Raj Mankad, Sharon Steinmann, Lisa Falkenberg and Leah Binkowitz of the Houston Chronicle won with a series of stories about dangerous railroad crossings.

A special mention went to Chuck Stone, the first black columnist at the Philadelphia Daily News. He covered the civil rights movement and was among the founders of the National Association of Black Journalists.

In the Arts and Literature category, Percival Everett won for his novel James, a reimagining of Jim from Huckleberry Finn. Edda L. Fields-Black won in the History category for her book about Harriet Tubman. Branden Jacobs-Jenkins won for his play Meta, about an upper-middle-class black family.

The Pulitzer Prizes have been awarded annually since 1917 on the first Monday in May by the trustees of Columbia University in New York. Winners receive $15 000. The prize was founded by the Hungarian-born American journalist and publisher Joseph Pulitzer.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine please follow us on X.