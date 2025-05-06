General Staff: Russia lost hundreds of military equipment and 1 430 soldiers over the past day

On May 5, Russia lost 1 430 soldiers killed and wounded, as well as hundreds of units of military equipment.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reports on this.

Over the course of the day, the Ukrainian Defense Forces destroyed three Russian tanks, five armored combat vehicles, 61 artillery systems, one multiple launch rocket system, 145 operational-tactical drones, 103 vehicles, and three special equipment.

According to the General Staff, since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine, the Russian Federation has lost 959 500 military personnel killed and wounded.

Ukraine and Russia rarely publish official figures on their war casualties. The last time Russia officially reported this was in September 2022, when it reported 5 937 deaths.

Ukraine updated its statistics on February 16, 2025: according to President Volodymyr Zelensky, 46 000 Ukrainian soldiers were killed, and almost 380 000 more were wounded.

Regarding Russiaʼs losses, Zelensky said that as of February 4, Russia had lost almost 350 000 soldiers killed, another 50-70 000 were considered missing, and 600-700 000 were wounded.

As of the end of January, Russian media had collected the names of over 90 000 dead soldiers. The largest number of confirmed casualties was in Bashkortostan.

