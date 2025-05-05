Israel attacks port and factory in Yemen, calls it retaliation for Houthi attacks

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) attacked Houthi infrastructure in Yemen — the Hodeidah seaport and the Bajil concrete plant. This was called a response to Yemeni Houthi attacks on Israel.

This was reported by the IDF press service.

The Israeli military writes that the seaport infrastructure "serves as a major source of income for the Houthi regime" because it is used to transport Iranian weapons and equipment. Meanwhile, the Bajil plant allegedly helps the Houthis build tunnels and military infrastructure.

The IDF emphasizes that the Yemeni Houthis have been operating under Iranian leadership for the past year and a half and receiving money from Tehran to "harm Israel and its allies, undermine regional order, and disrupt global freedom of navigation".

The other day, Yemeni Houthis attacked Israel with ballistic missiles, one of which fell near Ben Gurion Airport. Six people were injured.

