When the UK Ministry of Defense reported the participation of Ukrainian military personnel, they said that this unity would symbolize global support for Ukraine and the continued fight for freedom against Russiaʼs unprovoked, illegal invasion.

For the first time in history, Ukrainian servicemen joined the London march to mark the 80th anniversary of Victory in Europe Day. The West celebrates Victory in Europe Day on May 8 to commemorate the official surrender of Nazi Germany in 1945 and the end of World War II in Europe.

The parade, in particular, included Ukrainian military personnel who were training in the United Kingdom. They were joined by nearly a thousand British servicemen from the Royal Navy, Royal Marines, British Army, and Royal Air Force.

"In the midst of the first full-scale war in Europe since World War II, it is entirely appropriate that the Ukrainian armed forces, now fighting on the front lines of freedom, are represented in the event," Defense Secretary John Healy said.

The royal family joined thousands of people in London to watch a military parade and a flypast by Royal Air Force aircraft, which kicked off a series of events to mark the end of World War II in Europe.

King Charles and Queen Camilla watched the ceremony from the royal box, along with Prince William and Princess Kate of Wales and their children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

The parade began at the statue of Winston Churchill in Parliament Square and ended at Buckingham Palace. As Big Ben struck noon, actor Timothy Spall solemnly read out the words of Churchillʼs victory speech, beginning with the words: "My dear friends, this is your hour."

