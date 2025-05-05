The number of millionaires in Ukraine has increased one and a half times in a year

The number of millionaires in Ukraine increased by 6 600 people in 2024 — from 10 700 to over 17 000.

This is reported by the State Tax Service.

In total, millionaires declared income worth UAH 253.6 billion, as well as taxes of UAH 8.7 billion.

One of the residents of Kyiv set a national record by declaring tax liabilities in the amount of 4.6 billion hryvnias.

In total, 170 thousand declarations were filed during the declaration campaign, with total income amounting to UAH 326 billion.

The largest amounts were declared in Kyiv — UAH 156 billion, the Dnipropetrovsk region — almost UAH 30 billion, the Lviv region — UAH 18.2 billion, and the Kyiv region — UAH 17.5 billion.

The largest amounts of income by category:

foreign income — UAH 34.2 billion;

inheritance and gifts — UAH 13.6 billion;

income from the sale of movable and immovable property — UAH 6.8 billion;

investment income — UAH 4.9 billion;

other taxable income — UAH 4 billion;

income from renting out property — 3.4 billion hryvnias.

